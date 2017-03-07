100% Natural Solutions For Typical Insect Issues

Creepy, crawly, and disgusting are just a few words that people use to describe insects. These annoying pests enter our homes when we least expect it, and start making a home for themselves. When this happens, it's time to use some pest control, which you can do with the following tips.

Once thing that will eradicate the pests is to vacuum thoroughly. You will vacuum up ants, bugs and other critters that are in the kitchen, living room and den. After you finish vacuuming, be sure to discard the bag.

Use some hairspray to get rid of wasps, bees or hornets. Hairspray contains may chemicals that can destroy these insects. In addition, the scent of hairspray can prevent more of these insects from coming into your home.

Make sure that when you install your windows, they come equipped with screens for protection. Screens can serve as a very strong line of defense for bugs, as most will not get into your home if you have a good screen up. This small investment can save a lot of trouble in the future.

If you are having a pest control problem, look to your cabinets in your home for where the bugs are coming from. Pests love these dark and damp areas. Clean all your cabinets thoroughly once a month. When you are spraying for bugs, make sure you hit these areas with a quality pesticide.

There are dogs that are specially trained to detect termites. Human inspectors only have the ability to render a verdict on 1/3 of the house. Trained dogs are able to check all of the house. They will notice methane gas, which can come from termites consuming the wood in your home.

If you're using mulch, don't mulch all the way to the side of your home. Leave a gap about half a foot in length between the mulch and your outdoor wall. This will give you (or any exterminator) a better ability to see if any pests (like termites) are crawling from the mulch onto your outdoor wall.

Take care of the problem right away. There is a saying that if you see one pest, there are hundreds more you don't see. That's why you need to take care of the problem right away, as soon as you might notice it exists. Don't wait and hope the problem will go away, because it is likely that it will only get worse.

Try sprinkling borax around your home to keep insects out. Borax is a chemical that can dry insects out internally, thus killing them. The great thing is that it is not harmful to humans or pets in small amounts. If you are sick of insects in your home give this trick a try.

Make sure your home's roof and water sills are draining properly. Standing water can lead to pests. If you've got puddles forming that just won't go away, look to the root cause and fix it. Sometimes it's as easy as cleaning out a gutter. Otherwise, you may get more unwanted visitors than you bargained for.

Laundry detergent is a great tool for preventing ants from entering your home. They strongly dislike the smell of the chemicals used in detergent. Use this by putting the detergent in a spry bottle and using it all long the entrances to your doors and any other place ants could enter.

Check to see if the shingles in your home are in need of repair every few months or so. Bugs will tend to feast on anything that is molding or breaking down, especially wood. Try to keep your home up to date if you want to avoid a bug problem in the future.

Fleas are highly attracted to dust, so it is important that you dust as often as you can. This kills the adult fleas and stops their life cycle. Be sure that you are dusting off places where fleas are commonly found, like cat and dog beds, carpets, and furniture your pet lays on.

When you find centipedes in your home, it's likely you actually already have another pest living there. Centipedes eat smaller insects, so they are likely to have found a food source within your home. Check for other bugs to see if the issue is bigger than you first anticipated it to be.

Pay close attention to your yard and lawn conditions to keep control over rodent problems. Make your home as inhospitable to pests as you can. Clear out and weeds, bushes, even debris that are around your yard. Don't allow your grass to get too tall, and be sure your trash cans are securely shut. Small things like these can help clear the area of pests and keep them away.

If your home is infested with flying bugs, take them down using hairspray. You may also use perfume, but avoid eye contact. Each product is flammable and requires care. If you lack bug spray, give this a try.

To minimize the infestation of mosquitoes, make sure that you do not have pools of standing water in your garden. Standing water provides a place for mosquitoes to lay eggs and mosquito larvae to grow. Check around your hose and by any other places you think water might be.

If pest control is something you want to try on your own, make certain to take a sample pest along on your pesticide shopping trip. Ask a professional to help you identify the pest so they can recommend the best product available. Each pesticide is made to kill one or more specific pests. Using the right solution will help ensure your success.

Make sure you try to keep termites out of your home before the invasion begins! Grab a caulking gun and seal off any and all holes. Most holes they enter through are doors and window frames. Also make sure you keep the foundation of your home safe by sealing cracks and gaps there as well.

Insects may find their way into your home, but they won't live to see another day. The next time a bug decides to set up camp inside your home, use these pest control tips on it. The bug and any of it's friends that wandered in will be pushing up daisies.