Pest Control: Advice You Had To Know

Controlling common pests is something that many people hate to think about, but eventually will need to know how to do. A bit of know-how goes a long way in terms of making a pest problem manageable. The advice and insights found below can make what may seem to be a daunting dilemma something that you can tackle with ease.

If you notice that there are mice lurking around the house, set up a mouse trap. Peanut butter is the best thing that you can use to lure the mice in, as this will help to catch them. Try to place many of these around the house to increase your chances of catching it.

If you believe that you have a bat in the house, leave a window open overnight. Try to pick one that is located close to where you think the bat might be. These pests follow the air current, so they should go right back outside if they have a way to exit the premises.

Critter proof mesh is something that you will want to install in your attic as this can prevent squirrels or mice from entering your home. This is important as these animals can carry different types of bacteria or diseases that you will want to avoid at all costs during the year.

If you have problems with moles in your yard, set up a trap. You will know a mole is present by the raised portion of your yard that's been tunneled under. Use a shovel to collapse a section of the tunnel (approx. 4"). Set up a mole trap over the collapsed portion and wait for the mole to tunnel through and try to fix the collapse.

Pests are good at finding small spaces to crawl into so make sure you seal proof your house. Check for any loose windows/doors and get them sealed tightly. Also check the screens in your house for even the smallest holes. If there's a way to get in, they will find it.

If you want to keep aphids from bothering your kitchen or any other indoor area, steal a gardening trick. Plant and grow chives or nasturiums indoors in pots or containers. Both of these plants are very successful in keeping aphids from injuring nearby plants, so also work to keep these little flies from bothering you indoors too.

Don't rule out your pets as sources of pest problems. Bathe them regularly to take care of visitors hitching a ride from outside. In addition, know that pet food and water can attract ants sometimes. Clean up messes and bowls regularly. Furthermore, make sure that you store pet food in sealed containers.

It is always a good idea to understand the types of pests that are holing up in your house. Make a list of things that are toxic or unpleasant to these animals and find out what attracts them. Tailoring your plan of action to the particular type of pest involved is the ideal approach to removing them from your home.

Exterior lights attract pests to your home. Try and avoid putting exterior lights near any entrances to your house. You can reduce the pests' chance of entering by using orange or yellow lights since they aren't as attracted to them.

Enlist the help of your neighbors to get rid of pests. You might have the same problem they are having, especially if you live in the city. Additionally, if you do get them out of your home, they will only come back if someone by you has them, as well. Ask your neighbors about helping you all live pest-free lives.

While squirrels are cute, they can do a lot of damage if they get into the attic area of a home. Many times they chew through electrical wires, creating a fire hazard. Make sure any areas where cables or electrical wire enter the home is protected so they cannot chew a larger hole and gain access to the interior.

Increase the frequency that you take the garbage out during the course of the year. Sometimes, you may not take the garbage out enough, which can cause odors that can attract pests. Instead of bringing the garbage out once per week, you can take it out once every two or three days.

Check the BBB for reports on any prospective extermination firm. Check their licenses to make sure they are approved to use pesticides. Whatever company you hire should also be insured and bonded. Be sure and review all these requirements in writing prior to letting them get to work on your home.

Have ants? Use lemons. Ants dislike the scent of lemons. Therefore, start using lemon-scented products, or actual lemons, to get rid of them. Try pouring lemon-scented oil along the perimeters of the rooms in your home. Use lemon-scented products to wipe up in the kitchen. You will soon notice that ants avoid you.

Application of pesticide is a technique that you may want to look into if you have issues with pests. You're really just trapping them inside your house if you only spray the outside. So when you spray pesticide outside your house, treat the inside as well.

If you find that you are still having problems with pests after you thought they had been eradicated, then diligently seek out the source. Secondhand stores are great for finding bargains, but you don't know the history of these items, and they can harbor unwanted guests. Inspect each item you bring into the house.

If you discover wood damage that you believe comes from termites, make sure you check out the wood's annual rings. If the rings have been affected, then termites are not damaging the wood. That's because termites will not consume the rings of the wood. Instead, they consume the soft parts. If they are intact, then you've got termites!

As stated before, you shouldn't hesitate on choosing pest control services. Keeping that in mind, you should also think carefully about the service you choose to enter your home. Make the wise decision by using the advice from this article. You'll be glad you did when your home is pest free.